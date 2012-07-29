FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Provisional results for the women's cycling road race

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Women's cycling road race
provisional results.
    
 1.  Marianne Vos (Netherlands)   3 hours 35 minutes 29 seconds 
 2.  Elizabeth Armitstead (Britain)     3:35:29                 
     
 3.  Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)         3:35:31
 4.  Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Germany)      3:35:56                 
     
 5.  Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)           3:35:56                 
     
 6.  Emma Johansson (Sweden)            3:35:56                 
     
 7.  Shelley Olds (U.S.)                3:35:56                 
     
 8.  Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)    3:35:56                 
     
 9.  Liesbet De Vocht (Belgium)         3:35:56                 
     
 10. Aude Biannic (France)              3:35:56                 
     
 11. Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)       3:35:56                 
     
 12. Joelle Numainville (Canada)        3:35:56                 
     
 13. Na Ah-Reum (Korea)                 3:35:56                 
     
 14. Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 3:35:56                 
     
 15. Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)         3:35:56                 
     
 16. Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa)    3:35:56                 
     
 17. Grete Treier (Estonia)             3:35:56                 
     
 18. Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)      3:35:56                 
     
 19. Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)             3:35:56                 
     
 20. Pia Sundstedt (Finland)            3:35:56                 
     
 21. Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)     3:35:56                 
     
 22. Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)         3:35:56                 
     
 23. Clemilda Fernandes (Brazil)        3:35:56                 
     
 24. Evelyn Stevens (U.S.)              3:35:56                 
     
 25. Tatiana Antoshina (Russia)         3:35:56                 
     
 26. Evelyn Garcia (El Salvador)        3:35:56                 
     
 27. Denise Ramsden (Canada)            3:35:56                 
     
 28. Joanna Van de Winkel(South Africa) 3:35:56                 
     
 29. Maaike Polspoel (Belgium)          3:36:01                 
     
 30. Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)            3:36:01                 
     
 31. Nicole Cooke (Britain)             3:36:01                 
     
 32. Clara Hughes (Canada)              3:36:01                 
     
 33. Trixi Worrack (Germany)            3:36:04                 
     
 34. Noemi Cantele (Italy)              3:36:04                 
     
 35. Kristin Armstrong (U.S.)           3:36:16                 
     
 36. Amber Neben (U.S.)                 3:36:20                 
     
 37. Judith Arndt (Germany)             3:36:28                 
     
 38. Larisa Pankova (Russia)            3:37:22                 
     
 39. Shara Gillow (Australia)           3:37:22                 
     
 40. Emma Pooley (Britain)              3:37:26

