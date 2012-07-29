Olympics-Provisional results for the women's cycling road race

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Women's cycling road race provisional results. 1. Marianne Vos (Netherlands) 3 hours 35 minutes 29 seconds 2. Elizabeth Armitstead (Britain) 3:35:29 3. Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) 3:35:31 4. Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Germany) 3:35:56 5. Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) 3:35:56 6. Emma Johansson (Sweden) 3:35:56 7. Shelley Olds (U.S.) 3:35:56 8. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) 3:35:56 9. Liesbet De Vocht (Belgium) 3:35:56 10. Aude Biannic (France) 3:35:56 11. Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 3:35:56 12. Joelle Numainville (Canada) 3:35:56 13. Na Ah-Reum (Korea) 3:35:56 14. Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 3:35:56 15. Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) 3:35:56 16. Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa) 3:35:56 17. Grete Treier (Estonia) 3:35:56 18. Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) 3:35:56 19. Emilia Fahlin (Sweden) 3:35:56 20. Pia Sundstedt (Finland) 3:35:56 21. Christine Majerus (Luxembourg) 3:35:56 22. Polona Batagelj (Slovenia) 3:35:56 23. Clemilda Fernandes (Brazil) 3:35:56 24. Evelyn Stevens (U.S.) 3:35:56 25. Tatiana Antoshina (Russia) 3:35:56 26. Evelyn Garcia (El Salvador) 3:35:56 27. Denise Ramsden (Canada) 3:35:56 28. Joanna Van de Winkel(South Africa) 3:35:56 29. Maaike Polspoel (Belgium) 3:36:01 30. Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) 3:36:01 31. Nicole Cooke (Britain) 3:36:01 32. Clara Hughes (Canada) 3:36:01 33. Trixi Worrack (Germany) 3:36:04 34. Noemi Cantele (Italy) 3:36:04 35. Kristin Armstrong (U.S.) 3:36:16 36. Amber Neben (U.S.) 3:36:20 37. Judith Arndt (Germany) 3:36:28 38. Larisa Pankova (Russia) 3:37:22 39. Shara Gillow (Australia) 3:37:22 40. Emma Pooley (Britain) 3:37:26