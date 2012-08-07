FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's cycling-track keirin first round heats - results
#Olympics News
August 7, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's cycling-track keirin first round heats - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - France's Mickael Bourgain was the
top qualifier in Heat 3 of the Olympic men's cycling-track
keirin first round at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. The
other top qualifiers were Germany's Maximilian Levy and
Britain's Chris Hoy.
    
 Results Table
 
 Race : Heat 3
 1.  Mickael Bourgain (France)                      10.486
seconds Q 
 2.  Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)                   Q           
    
 3.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)                   
    
 4.  Joseph Veloce (Canada)                                     
    
 5.  Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)                              
    
 6.  Christos Volikakis (Greece)                                
    

 Race : Heat 2
 1.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)                      10.244 Q    
    
 2.  Teun Mulder (Netherlands)                      Q           
    
 3.  Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)                                
    
 4.  Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)                                   
    
 5.  Shane Perkins (Australia)                                  
    
 6.  Zhang Miao (China)                                         
    

 Race : Heat 1
 1.  Chris Hoy (Britain)                            10.177 Q    
    
 2.  Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)             Q           
    
 3.  Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)                                
    
 4.  Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)             
    
 5.  Sergey Borisov (Russia)                                    
    
 6.  Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)                                  
    

 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Chris Hoy (Britain)                 
 1.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)           
 1.  Mickael Bourgain (France)           
 4.  Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)  
 4.  Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)        
 4.  Teun Mulder (Netherlands)

