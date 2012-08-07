Olympics-Men's cycling-track keirin first round heats - results

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - France's Mickael Bourgain was the top qualifier in Heat 3 of the Olympic men's cycling-track keirin first round at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. The other top qualifiers were Germany's Maximilian Levy and Britain's Chris Hoy. Results Table Race : Heat 3 1. Mickael Bourgain (France) 10.486 seconds Q 2. Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) Q 3. Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 4. Joseph Veloce (Canada) 5. Denis Spicka (Czech Republic) 6. Christos Volikakis (Greece) Race : Heat 2 1. Maximilian Levy (Germany) 10.244 Q 2. Teun Mulder (Netherlands) Q 3. Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) 4. Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 5. Shane Perkins (Australia) 6. Zhang Miao (China) Race : Heat 1 1. Chris Hoy (Britain) 10.177 Q 2. Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) Q 3. Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 4. Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 5. Sergey Borisov (Russia) 6. Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) Qualified for Next Round 1. Chris Hoy (Britain) 1. Maximilian Levy (Germany) 1. Mickael Bourgain (France) 4. Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 4. Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4. Teun Mulder (Netherlands)