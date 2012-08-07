FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's track cycling Keirin second round results
#Olympics News
August 7, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's track cycling Keirin second round results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in the Olympic
men's track cycling Keirin second round on Tuesday were
Germany's Maximilian Levy and Britain's Chris Hoy and Malaysia's
Azizulhasni Awang.
 Results Table
 
 Heat 2
 1.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)                 10.501 seconds Q 
 2.  Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)             Q           
    
 3.  Shane Perkins (Australia)                      Q           
    
 4.  Mickael Bourgain (France)                                  
    
 5.  Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)                                
    
 6.  Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)                                  
    

 Heat 1
 1.  Chris Hoy (Britain)                          10.354 Q      
  
 2.  Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)                   Q           
    
 3.  Teun Mulder (Netherlands)                      Q           
    
 4.  Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)             
    
 5.  Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)                                
    
 6.  Christos Volikakis (Greece)                                
    

 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Chris Hoy (Britain)                 
 1.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)                   
 3.  Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)                
 3.  Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)          
 5.  Shane Perkins (Australia)                   
 5.  Teun Mulder (Netherlands)

