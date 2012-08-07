Olympics-Men's track cycling Keirin second round results

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in the Olympic men's track cycling Keirin second round on Tuesday were Germany's Maximilian Levy and Britain's Chris Hoy and Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang. Results Table Heat 2 1. Maximilian Levy (Germany) 10.501 seconds Q 2. Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) Q 3. Shane Perkins (Australia) Q 4. Mickael Bourgain (France) 5. Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) 6. Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) Heat 1 1. Chris Hoy (Britain) 10.354 Q 2. Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) Q 3. Teun Mulder (Netherlands) Q 4. Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 5. Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 6. Christos Volikakis (Greece) Qualified for Next Round 1. Chris Hoy (Britain) 1. Maximilian Levy (Germany) 3. Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 3. Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 5. Shane Perkins (Australia) 5. Teun Mulder (Netherlands)