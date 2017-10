LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Chris Hoy won the Olympic gold medal in the men's track cycling Keirin event on Tuesday. Germany's Maximilian Levy won the silver and New Zealand's Simon Van Velthooven and Teun Mulder of the Netherlands won bronze medals. Results Table 1. Chris Hoy (Britain) 10.306 seconds 2. Maximilian Levy (Germany) 3. Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 3. Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 5. Shane Perkins (Australia) 6. Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)