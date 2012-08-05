Olympics-Men's track cycling omnium medal results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Lasse Hansen won the Olympic gold medal in the men's track cycling omnium on Sunday. France's Bryan Coquard won the silver and Britain's Edward Clancy won the bronze. Results Table Flying Points Lap Race Elimination 4km IP Scratch 1km TT Overall 1. Lasse Hansen (Denmark) 13.236 59 12 4:20.674 6 1:02.314 27 2. Bryan Coquard (France) 13.347 51 1 4:30.780 3 1:03.078 29 3. Edward Clancy (Britain) 12.556 18 5 4:20.853 10 1:00.981 30 4. Roger Kluge (Germany) 13.571 79 7 4:25.554 4 1:03.144 33 5. Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 13.222 25 3 4:24.811 14 1:02.513 34 6. Elia Viviani (Italy) 13.359 47 2 4:28.499 5 1:04.239 34 7. Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 13.112 3 6 4:26.581 13 1:03.290 48 8. Zach Bell (Canada) 13.406 4 10 4:29.411 1 1:04.328 49 9. Eloy Teruel (Spain) 13.655 55 17 4:29.874 2 1:05.463 59 10. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469 -18 13 4:25.477 11 1:03.793 60 11. Cho Ho-Sung (South Korea) 13.614 20 9 4:32.382 8 1:04.150 60 12. Bobby Lea (U.S.) 13.559 8 8 4:30.127 7 1:04.853 61 13. Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 13.504 47 15 4:32.948 9 1:04.558 64 14. Walter Perez (Argentina) 14.036 26 4 4:33.532 12 1:07.523 72 15. Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 13.633 23 18 4:29.992 15 1:04.748 77 16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong) 13.659 3 11 4:38.707 17 1:06.071 89 17. Carlos Linarez (Venezuela) 13.863 -18 14 4:36.477 18 1:06.773 96 18. Luis Mansilla (Chile) 14.270 -40 16 4:53.230 16 1:08.517 104