Olympics-Men's track cycling omnium points race results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Roger Kluge won the Olympic men's track cycling omnium points race on Saturday with 79 points. The current leaders after this phase are Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen with 6 points, France's Bryan Coquard with 9 points and Australia's Glenn O'Shea with 11 points. Results Table Flying Lap Points Race Overall 1. Lasse Hansen (Denmark) 13.236 59 6 2. Bryan Coquard (France) 13.347 51 9 3. Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 13.222 25 11 4. Elia Viviani (Italy) 13.359 47 11 5. Ed Clancy (England) 12.556 18 12 6. Roger Kluge (Germany) 13.571 79 12 7. Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 13.504 47 15 8. Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 13.112 3 17 9. Eloy Teruel (Spain) 13.655 55 17 10. Zach Bell (Canada) 13.406 4 20 11. Bobby Lea (U.S.) 13.559 8 22 12. Cho Ho-Sung (South Korea) 13.614 20 22 13. Gijs van Hoecke (Belgium) 13.633 23 22 14. Walter Perez (Argentina) 14.036 26 24 15. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469 -18 25 16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong) 13.659 3 29 17. Carlos Linarez (Venezuela) 13.863 -18 32 18. Luis Mansilla (Chile) 14.270 -40 36