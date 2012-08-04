FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's track cycling omnium points race results
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's track cycling omnium points race results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Roger Kluge won the
Olympic men's track cycling omnium points race on Saturday with
79 points. The current leaders after this phase are Denmark's
Lasse Norman Hansen with 6 points, France's Bryan Coquard with 9
points and Australia's Glenn O'Shea with 11 points.

 Results Table
 
                                Flying Lap Points Race  Overall 
 1.  Lasse Hansen (Denmark)         13.236     59          6    
  
 2.  Bryan Coquard (France)         13.347     51          9    
  
 3.  Glenn O'Shea (Australia)       13.222     25          11   
  
 4.  Elia Viviani (Italy)           13.359     47          11   
  
 5.  Ed Clancy (England)            12.556     18          12   
  
 6.  Roger Kluge (Germany)          13.571     79          12   
  
 7.  Martyn Irvine (Ireland)        13.504     47          15   
  
 8.  Shane Archbold (New Zealand)   13.112     3           17   
  
 9.  Eloy Teruel (Spain)            13.655     55          17   
  
 10. Zach Bell (Canada)             13.406     4           20   
  
 11. Bobby Lea (U.S.)               13.559     8           22   
  
 12. Cho Ho-Sung (South Korea)      13.614     20          22   
  
 13. Gijs van Hoecke (Belgium)      13.633     23          22
 14. Walter Perez (Argentina)       14.036     26          24   
    
 15. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469     -18         25   
  
 16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong)         13.659     3           29   
  
 17. Carlos Linarez (Venezuela)     13.863     -18         32   
  
 18. Luis Mansilla (Chile)          14.270     -40         36

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.