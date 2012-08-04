Olympics-Men's track cycling omnium elimination results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - France's Bryan Coquard won the Olympic men's track cycling omnium elimination on Saturday. The current leaders after this phase are France's Bryan Coquard with 10 points, Italy's Elia Viviani with 13 points and Australia's Glenn O'Shea with 14 points. Results Table Flying Lap Points Race Elimination Overall 1. Bryan Coquard (France) 13.347 51 1 10 2. Elia Viviani (Italy) 13.359 47 2 13 3. Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 13.222 25 3 14 4. Ed Clancy (England) 12.556 18 5 17 5. Lasse Hansen (Denmark) 13.236 59 12 18 6. Roger Kluge (Germany) 13.571 79 7 19 7. Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 13.112 3 6 23 8. Walter Perez (Argentina) 14.036 26 4 28 9. Zach Bell (Canada) 13.406 4 10 30 10. Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 13.504 47 15 30 11. Bobby Lea (U.S.) 13.559 8 8 30 12. Cho Ho-Sung (South Korea) 13.614 20 9 31 13. Eloy Teruel (Spain) 13.655 55 17 34 14. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469 -18 13 38 15. Gijs van Hoecke (Belgium) 13.633 23 18 40 16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong) 13.659 3 11 40 17. Carlos Linarez (Venezuela) 13.863 -18 14 46 18. Luis Mansilla (Chile) 14.270 -40 16 52