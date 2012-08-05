Olympics-Men's cycling-track omnium 4km individual pursuit - results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen won the Olympic men's cycling-track omnium 4km individual pursuit at the 2012 London Games on Sunday in a time of 4:20.674 at the Velodrome in London. The current leaders after this phase are Australia's Glenn O'Shea with 17 points, Britain's Edward Clancy with 19 points and Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen with 19 points. Results Table Flying Lap Points Race Elimination 4km Individual Pursuit Overall 1. Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 13.222 25 3 4:24.811 17 2. Ed Clancy (Britain) 12.556 18 5 4:20.853 19 3. Lasse Hansen (Denmark) 13.236 59 12 4:20.674 19 4. Elia Viviani (Italy) 13.359 47 2 4:28.499 20 5. Bryan Coquard (France) 13.347 51 1 4:30.780 22 6. Roger Kluge (Germany) 13.571 79 7 4:25.554 24 7. Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 13.112 3 6 4:26.581 29 8. Zach Bell (Canada) 13.406 4 10 4:29.411 38 9. Bobby Lea (U.S.) 13.559 8 8 4:30.127 41 10. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469 -18 13 4:25.477 42 11. Eloy Teruel (Spain) 13.655 55 17 4:29.874 43 12. Walter Perez (Argentina) 14.036 26 4 4:33.532 43 13. Cho Ho-Sung (Korea) 13.614 20 9 4:32.382 44 14. Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 13.504 47 15 4:32.948 44 15. Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 13.633 23 18 4:29.992 50 16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong, China) 13.659 3 11 4:38.707 57 17. Carlos Linares (Venezuela) 13.863 -18 14 4:36.477 62 18. Luis Mansilla (Chile) 14.270 -40 16 4:53.230 70