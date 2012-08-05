Olympics-Men's track cycling omnium scratch race results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Zachary Bell won the Olympic men's track cycling omnium scratch race on Sunday. The current leaders after this phase are Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen with 25 points, Italy's Elia Viviani with 25 points and France's Bryan Coquard with 25 points. Results Table Flying Points Lap Race Elimination 4km IP Scratch Overall 1. Lasse Hansen (Denmark) 13.236 59 12 4:20.674 6 25 2. Elia Viviani (Italy) 13.359 47 2 4:28.499 5 25 3. Bryan Coquard (France) 13.347 51 1 4:30.780 3 25 4. Roger Kluge (Germany) 13.571 79 7 4:25.554 4 28 5. Ed Clancy (England) 12.556 18 5 4:20.853 10 29 6. Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 13.222 25 3 4:24.811 14 31 7. Zach Bell (Canada) 13.406 4 10 4:29.411 1 39 8. Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 13.112 3 6 4:26.581 13 42 9. Eloy Teruel (Spain) 13.655 55 17 4:29.874 2 45 10. Bobby Lea (U.S.) 13.559 8 8 4:30.127 7 48 11. Cho Ho-Sung (South Korea) 13.614 20 9 4:32.382 8 52 12. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469 -18 13 4:25.477 11 53 13. Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 13.504 47 15 4:32.948 9 53 14. Walter Perez (Argentina) 14.036 26 4 4:33.532 12 55 15. Gijs van Hoecke (Belgium) 13.633 23 18 4:29.992 15 65 16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong) 13.659 3 11 4:38.707 17 74 17. Carlos Linarez (Venezuela) 13.863 -18 14 4:36.477 18 80 18. Luis Mansilla (Chile) 14.270 -40 16 4:53.230 16 86