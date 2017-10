LONDON, August 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Jason Kenny won the Olympic gold medal in the men's cycling-track sprint on Monday. France's Gregory Bauge won the silver medal and Australia's Shane Perkins took the bronze. Race 2 1. Jason Kenny (Britain) 10.308 seconds 2. Gregory Bauge (France) Race 1 1. Jason Kenny (Britain) 10.232 2. Gregory Bauge (France) ()