Olympics-Cycling-Kenny lays down marker in sprint qualifying
August 4, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Cycling-Kenny lays down marker in sprint qualifying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Briton Jason Kenny laid down a marker in the Olympic individual cycling sprint when he clocked the fastest time in the qualifying 200-metre flying lap on Saturday.

Backed by a noisy crowd at the London Velodrome, Kenny averaged more than 74 kph to set an Olympic record of 9.713 seconds.

French triple world champion Gregory Bauge was second fastest, ahead of Australian Shane Perkins and German Robert Foerstemann, third and fourth respectively.

The qualifying lap is used to seed the riders, who will race in a 1/16 final match later on Saturday.

With 17 riders at the start of the competition, Kenny is therefore granted a bye into the 1/8 finals.

Spain’s Hodei Mazquiaran Uria’s saddle disintegrated in his qualifying lap but he escaped unscathed and was granted a re-run. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
