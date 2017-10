LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain won the Olympic gold medal in the men's cycling-track team pursuit on Friday. Britain beat Australia with a time of 3:51.659 at the Velodrome in London. Race : 1. Britain Ed Clancy/Geraint Thomas/Steven Burke/Peter Kennaugh 3 minutes 51.659 seconds WR 2. Australia Jack Bobridge/Glenn O'Shea/Rohan Dennis/Michael Hepburn 3:54.581