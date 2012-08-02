FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's track cycling team sprint first round results
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's track cycling team sprint first round results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Men's track cycling team sprint
first round results on Thursday.
      
 Race : Heat 4
 1.  Britain
Philip Hindes/Chris Hoy/Jason Kenny             WR 42.747 secs Q
 2.  Japan
Seiichiro Nakagawa/Yudai Nitta/Kazunari Watanabe   43.964       
      

 Race : Heat 3
 1.  France
Gregory Bauge/Mickael d'Almeida/Kevin Sireau       42.991 Q     
      
 2.  New Zealand
Edward Dawkins/Ethan Mitchell/Simon Van Velthooven 43.495       
      

 Race : Heat 2
 1.  Australia
Matthew Glaetzer/Shane Perkins/Scott Sunderland    43.261 Q     
      
 2.  China
Cheng Changsong/Zhang Lei/Zhang Miao               43.505       
      

 Race : Heat 1
 1.  Germany
Rene Enders/Maximilian Levy/Robert Forstemann     43.178 Q      
     
 2.  Russia
Sergey Borisov/Denis Dmitriev/Sergey Kucherov      43.909       
      

 Qualified for Next Round
 .  Britain
Philip Hindes/Chris Hoy/Jason Kenny                42.747 
 .  France
Gregory Bauge/Mickael d'Almeida/Kevin Sireau       42.991 
 .  Germany
Rene Enders/Maximilian Levy/Robert Forstemann      43.178 
 .  Australia
Matthew Glaetzer/Shane Perkins/Scott Sunderland    43.261

