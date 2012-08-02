Olympics-Men's track cycling team sprint first round results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Men's track cycling team sprint first round results on Thursday. Race : Heat 4 1. Britain Philip Hindes/Chris Hoy/Jason Kenny WR 42.747 secs Q 2. Japan Seiichiro Nakagawa/Yudai Nitta/Kazunari Watanabe 43.964 Race : Heat 3 1. France Gregory Bauge/Mickael d'Almeida/Kevin Sireau 42.991 Q 2. New Zealand Edward Dawkins/Ethan Mitchell/Simon Van Velthooven 43.495 Race : Heat 2 1. Australia Matthew Glaetzer/Shane Perkins/Scott Sunderland 43.261 Q 2. China Cheng Changsong/Zhang Lei/Zhang Miao 43.505 Race : Heat 1 1. Germany Rene Enders/Maximilian Levy/Robert Forstemann 43.178 Q 2. Russia Sergey Borisov/Denis Dmitriev/Sergey Kucherov 43.909 Qualified for Next Round . Britain Philip Hindes/Chris Hoy/Jason Kenny 42.747 . France Gregory Bauge/Mickael d'Almeida/Kevin Sireau 42.991 . Germany Rene Enders/Maximilian Levy/Robert Forstemann 43.178 . Australia Matthew Glaetzer/Shane Perkins/Scott Sunderland 43.261