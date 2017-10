LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Victoria Pendleton won the Olympic gold medal in the women's cycling-track keirin on Friday. China's Guo Shuang won the silver and Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze won the bronze. Results Table Race : 1. Victoria Pendleton (Britain) 10.965 seconds 2. Guo Shuang (China) 3. Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong) 4. Clara Sanchez (France) 5. Anna Meares (Australia) 6. Monique Sullivan (Canada)