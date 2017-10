LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hosts Britain were relegated from the women’s cycling team sprint for an illegal change, organisers said on Thursday, as China set two world records on their way to the gold medal match.

British duo Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish would have been vying for gold but were disqualified in the first round after the commissaires’ decision so Germany will now take on China for gold. Australia will battle Ukraine for bronze. (Editing by Mark Meadows)