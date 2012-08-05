Olympics-Women's cycling-track sprint qualification - results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Victoria Pendleton won the Olympic women's cycling-track sprint qualification at the 2012 London Games on Sunday. Pendleton won in a time of 10.724 seconds at the Velodrome in London to reach the next round. Results Table Race : 1. Victoria Pendleton (Britain) 10.724 seconds OR Q 2. Anna Meares (Australia) 10.805 Q 3. Guo Shuang (China) 11.020 Q 4. Kristina Vogel (Germany) 11.027 Q 5. Olga Panarina (Belarus) 11.080 Q 6. Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 11.109 Q 7. Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) 11.203 Q 8. Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 11.234 Q 9. Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 11.241 Q 10. Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 11.319 Q 11. Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 11.322 Q 12. Monique Sullivan (Canada) 11.347 Q 13. Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 11.376 Q 14. Lee Hyejin (Korea) 11.405 Q 15. Virginie Cueff (France) 11.439 Q 16. Daniela Grelui Larreal (Venezuela) 11.569 Q 17. Kayono Maeda (Japan) 11.600 Q 18. Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russia) 11.649 Q