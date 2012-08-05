FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's cycling-track sprint qualification - results
August 5, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's cycling-track sprint qualification - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Victoria Pendleton won the
Olympic women's cycling-track sprint qualification at the 2012
London Games on Sunday.
    Pendleton won in a time of 10.724 seconds at the Velodrome
in London to reach the next round.

    Results Table
 
Race :
1.   Victoria Pendleton (Britain)       10.724 seconds OR Q 
2.   Anna Meares (Australia)            10.805 Q            
3.   Guo Shuang (China)                 11.020 Q            
4.   Kristina Vogel (Germany)           11.027 Q            
5.   Olga Panarina (Belarus)            11.080 Q            
6.   Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)   11.109 Q            
7.   Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)     11.203 Q            
8.   Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)     11.234 Q            
9.   Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)       11.241 Q            
10.  Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)           11.319 Q            
11.  Willy Kanis (Netherlands)          11.322 Q            
12.  Monique Sullivan (Canada)          11.347 Q            
13.  Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)  11.376 Q            
14.  Lee Hyejin (Korea)                 11.405 Q            
15.  Virginie Cueff (France)            11.439 Q            
16.  Daniela Grelui Larreal (Venezuela) 11.569 Q            
17.  Kayono Maeda (Japan)               11.600 Q            
18.  Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russia)        11.649 Q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
