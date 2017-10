LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's Guo Shuang won the Olympic bronze medal in the women's track cycling sprint on Tuesday. Results Table Race 2 1. Guo Shuang (China) 11.591 seconds 2. Kristina Vogel (Germany) Race 1 1. Guo Shuang (China) 11.532 2. Kristina Vogel (Germany)