FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Cycling-Pendleton, Meares ease through to last four
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 6, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Cycling-Pendleton, Meares ease through to last four

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British cycling poster girl Victoria Pendleton and her arch rival Anna Meares of Australia continued their stroll towards a much anticipated final when they advanced unchallenged into the Olympic sprint semi-finals on Monday.

Defending champion Pendleton, who took the keirin gold on Friday, progressed with a 2-0 easy victory over Olga Panarina of Belarus while Meares brushed aside Ukrainian Lyubov Shiluka by the same score.

Meares could even afford to lose her visor without being bothered as she set up a semi-final meeting with either China’s Guo Shuang or Cuba’s Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez.

Pendleton, the world champion in the discipline, will take on Germany’s Kristina Vogel, who won the team sprint event last Thursday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.