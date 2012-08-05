FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Olympics-Cycling-Pendleton breaks Olympic record in sprint lap
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 5, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Olympics-Cycling-Pendleton breaks Olympic record in sprint lap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects after organisers revise records)

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Victoria Pendleton qualified fastest for the 1/16 finals of the Olympic women’s track cycling sprint on Sunday but did not break the 200-metre flying lap world record as first thought.

The official International Cycling Union (UCI) starting list had Australian Anna Meares as the world record holder with 10.782 seconds, a mark Pendleton broke by clocking 10.724.

The results sheet, however, had German Miriam Welte as the world record holder with a time of 10.643, a mark she set on June 22 and which has only just been ratified by the UCI.

Pendleton, the world and Olympic champion, still set an Olympic record. Rival Meares was second, clocking 10.805 seconds.

The qualifying lap is used to seed the riders, who will race in the 1/16 round later on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.