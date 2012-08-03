FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-British women set pursuit world record
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-British women set pursuit world record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain shattered their own world record in the women’s team pursuit as they laid down a gold-medal marker in the qualifying round on Friday.

The British trio of Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell scorched through the three kilometre distance in 3 minutes 15.669 seconds, shaving 0.051 off the time they set in Melbourne in April.

They will face Canada in their first round match on Saturday, with the winner going on to face either the United States or Australia in the gold-medal final.

In the inaugural running of this event in the Games, Canada and then the United States took it in turns to set Olympic records before the British team took to the track, backed by a raucous home crowd.

They quickly set about eating into the split times of the then leading U.S., before finishing almost four seconds clear of their nearest rival. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Matt Falloon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.