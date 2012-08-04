Olympics-Cycling-British women smash record as Australia crack

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain will face the United States in the women’s Olympic team pursuit final after the local favourites beat their own world record in the first round and arch rivals Australia cracked on Saturday.

Dani King, Joann Rowsell and Laura Trott covered 3,000 metres in three minutes 14.682 to better the mark they had set on Friday by almost a second to win their match against Canada.

Australia had the world record in their sights in their match against the United States but they cracked in the final kilometre, losing by 0.082 seconds.

They will contest the bronze medal final with Canada. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)