Olympics-Spanish road race champion Sanchez out of Games

MADRID, July 19 (Reuters) - Spanish Olympic road race champion Samuel Sanchez has failed to recover from injuries picked up in a fall during the Tour de France and has pulled out of the London Games, the country’s cycling federation (RFEC) said on Thursday.

“Although he is in good physical shape, he is still suffering a certain amount of pain in his hand and shoulder,” Spanish team coach Jose Luis De Santos said.

“He was struggling to hold the handlebars and to change gears which could have been dangerous in a race. For this we have decided he won’t go to London.” (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)