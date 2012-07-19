FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Spanish road race champion Sanchez out of Games
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 19, 2012 / 5:58 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Spanish road race champion Sanchez out of Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 19 (Reuters) - Spanish Olympic road race champion Samuel Sanchez has failed to recover from injuries picked up in a fall during the Tour de France and has pulled out of the London Games, the country’s cycling federation (RFEC) said on Thursday.

“Although he is in good physical shape, he is still suffering a certain amount of pain in his hand and shoulder,” Spanish team coach Jose Luis De Santos said.

“He was struggling to hold the handlebars and to change gears which could have been dangerous in a race. For this we have decided he won’t go to London.” (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.