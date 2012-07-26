Olympics-Cycling-Feel good factor adds to Britain's confidence

WOKING, England, July 26 (Reuters) - Four days after celebrating on the Champs Elysees, British riders are still buzzing from a monumental Tour de France campaign and, beaming with confidence, look to ride the crest to kick start their Olympic campaign in style.

Four years after winning eight Olympic cycling gold medals, seven of them on the track, Britain have taken road racing by storm with Wiggins claiming the Tour title in a British one-two ahead of Chris Froome.

On Saturday, world champion Cavendish, backed by what Team GB riders hail as the “best British Olympic road race ever assembled”, will be the favourite for the Olympic road race on the 250-km (155 miles) course starting from The Mall in London.

Four of the five riders in Team GB won a stage on the Tour de France this year, including Cavendish taking the last two sprint stages by decimating his rivals.

“It’s difficult to calibrate anything like that but it (the Tour de France campaign) gives the whole team a lift,” team principal David Brailsford, who oversaw Team Sky’s Tour campaign, told reporters at Foxhills, a quiet countryside retreat in Surrey on Thursday.

Brailsford paid a visit to the British track team, and Team Sky’s performance on the Tour was the main item of discussion.

“They’re all just buzzing from it, the riders themselves, the sprinters, Chris Hoy, Vickie (Pendleton), all the pursuit team they’re all on a high from it,” he said.

“We will be relishing to carry the momentum from the Tour. They haven’t switched off. It captured a lot of people’s imagination and raised the interest in cycling, it’s the perfect way to step into the Olympic arena and get the first medal on the first day.”

“We’re buzzing,” admitted Cavendish, who believes he is part of a “dream team” and revealed he considered quitting the Tour de France after a gruelling stage in the Alps.

“If we want to win this bike race we could not be in a better situation.”

Froome, David Millar, Cavendish and Wiggins travelled back to Britain on Sunday right after the Tour ended and they are now pampered in a quiet environment before hitting the road on Saturday for an event that is set to drag around one million people along the course.

“It’s been nice and very protective as well. It’s change from the Tour where we were like monkeys in a cage,” Wiggins told reporters.

“The tranquillity is quite surprising,” added Millar.

Whether they have recovered from a gruelling Tour de France is another question.

Not for Brailsford, though.

“Everybody has come out of it better than they went into it,” he said.

Britain are so confident they can execute their plan that they have not thought of any plan B should Cavendish have a bad day.

“He’s plan A and the rest of the alphabet,” said Brailsford.

Wiggins will make sure everything goes according to plan as he is expected to “exhaust himself” to help Cavendish win the gold medal after having the world champion at his service during the Tour, according to Brailsford.

Even if he is still soaking up his Tour victory, Wiggins promised he would “do the job”.

With the Queen’s blessing.

“My wife got a bit ecstatic that the Queen herself had sent us a letter,” said Wiggins, who also received dozens of Twitter messages from other celebrities.

“From a letter from the Queen to a direct Twitter message from (Liverpool forward) Robbie Fowler. That’s brilliant,” he said.

“It’s been overwhelming. I never imagined how much it would have reached out to the general public.” (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Lane)