Olympics-Britain select Kenny ahead of Hoy for individual sprint

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Chris Hoy will not have the chance to defend his Olympic individual men’s sprint title after Jason Kenny was chosen instead of him by team selectors on Thursday.

Hoy, who won three track cycling golds in Beijing, including the individual sprint, will still compete in the keirin and the team sprint at the London Velodrome.

Kenny took second place in the individual event at the world championships last April after he was beaten by Frenchman Gregory Bauge, the overwhelming favourite for the Olympic event.

He eliminated Hoy in the semi-final with the Olympic champion going on to take the bronze medal.

“Whilst I‘m obviously disappointed not to be defending all three of my 2008 Olympic titles in London, Jason thoroughly deserves this opportunity and has a great chance of success in the sprint,” Hoy said in a statement for Team GB.

“I‘m now focussed entirely on the Keirin and Team Sprint and my goals for these two events haven’t changed.”

British Cycling performance director David Brailsford explained the decision to opt for Kenny.

“We have now finalised our selection for the track events and in particular we have made the decision over who will ride the Sprint,” Brailsford said.

”Both Chris and Jason are on great form and that made it a difficult choice but we have decided to select Jason to contest the sprint and Chris will concentrate on the Keirin.

“We believe this gives us the strongest team possible going into the Games.”

Britain’s track cycling team claimed seven of the 10 titles in Beijing.