Olympics-Wiggins' cycling win, a panacea for Britons

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britons were still gushing on Monday over Bradley Wiggins’ success in the Tour de France, heralding it as one of the country’s greatest individual sporting achievements.

Politicians also hoped his victory in the world’s greatest cycling race could deliver other benefits including a boost to Britain’s chances of hosting the world cycling championships.

There was even the suggestion that the spindly cyclist’s success could help reduce the nation’s obesity problem, inspiring the overweight and lazy to get off their couches and into their lycra.

“I think in terms of individual sporting achievements, I am struggling to think of a better one,” Olympics minister Hugh Robertson told reporters.

Jonathan Edwards, a former triple-jump gold medallist, added: “I think probably one of the best of all time. It’s always difficult to say whether it is the best, but it is one of the best of all time by a British sportsman.”

Prime Minister David Cameron had already sent a message of congratulations.

The win took British minds off a wet summer and concerns over security and transport problems ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.

Many object to 9.3 billion pounds having been spent on staging the sporting event at a time when the country is struggling with recession.

Wiggins became the first British cyclist to win the gruelling race in its 99-year history, and the first rider to win the Tour and an Olympic track gold medal.

His success, as well as team mate Chris Froome’s second place finish on the tour, dominated British media headlines, prompting the hope of more Olympic cycling gold.

In recognition of British cycling’s current domination, it was announced on Monday that triple gold medal track cyclist Chris Hoy will carry the British flag at the opening ceremony.

Robertson said he hoped Wiggins’ win would have an impact at grassroots level, and help deliver the government’s much touted Olympic legacy of improving sports participation.

“I absolutely think it can lead to an increase in participation in more middle-aged men in lycra and hopefully some younger females as well,” Robertson added.

Immediately after Wiggins was crowned champion on the Champs Elysees, Mayor of London Boris Johnson, a keen cyclist, announced London would bid to host the 2016 track cycling world championships.

The Olympics minister said Britain had “an extremely strong” case to host the event.

“...this is a country in which cycling is very much on the up,” Robertson said.

“You’ve got all the key ingredients, fantastic performers at the top level, now world beating facilities...and then legions of middle-aged lycra wearers to give it the community side.”

It could also give a lift to the Tour returning to Britain.

Two areas of Britain, Yorkshire in northern England and Scotland, are competing against each other to hold part of the 2016 Tour.