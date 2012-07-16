Olympics-Norway's Hushovd pulls out of cycling road race team

PAU, France, July 16 (Reuters) - Former cycling world champion Thor Hushovd has pulled out of the London Olympics because he has not fully recovered from a virus, the Norwegian federation said on Monday.

The 2010 world champion has been replaced in the four-man team for the road race by Vegard Stake Laengen, the Norwegian federation said in a statement on their website (www.sykling.no).

Hushovd, who withdrew from the Tour de France because of a debilitating virus, pulled out of the Tour of Poland last week.

The Olympic road race will take place on July 28. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing By Alison Wildey)