#Olympics News
July 16, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Norway's Hushovd pulls out of cycling road race team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PAU, France, July 16 (Reuters) - Former cycling world champion Thor Hushovd has pulled out of the London Olympics because he has not fully recovered from a virus, the Norwegian federation said on Monday.

The 2010 world champion has been replaced in the four-man team for the road race by Vegard Stake Laengen, the Norwegian federation said in a statement on their website (www.sykling.no).

Hushovd, who withdrew from the Tour de France because of a debilitating virus, pulled out of the Tour of Poland last week.

The Olympic road race will take place on July 28. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing By Alison Wildey)

