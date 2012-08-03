FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Baranova sent home after positive test
August 3, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Baranova sent home after positive test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian track rider Victoria Baranova failed a pre-Olympics dope test for testosterone and was sent home by her national federation, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday.

“It is the result of a test carried out by the IOC before the Games. She has admitted to taking a banned substance and was sent home two or three days ago,” UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani told Reuters.

Baranova was due to take part in the keirin at the Olympics.

“We have been working closely with the IOC and we are very happy with this collaboration, which strengthens our fight against doping,” Carpani added.

Baranova, 22, is ranked two in the world in keirin.

A former keirin world champion at junior level, Baranova was a possible medal contender at the London Games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot and Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Meadows and Nigel Hunt)

