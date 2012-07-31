Olympics-Police probe offensive tweets aimed at diver Daley

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Police have launched an investigation into offensive tweets sent to Tom Daley after he and fellow Briton Pete Waterfield missed out on a diving medal at the London Olympics.

”Regarding tweets to “TomDaley1994 -- we are aware of the issue and are actively looking into it,” Dorset police said on their Twitter feed.

Olympic poster boy Daley, who hails from Devon in southwest England, a nearby county to Dorset, and Waterfield held a slender lead at the halfway point of the synchronised 10-metre platform event on Monday.

The pair were in with a chance of clinching the host nation’s first gold medal of the Games but fluffed the fourth dive and wound up just outside the medals.

“It is the worst place to finish in the Olympics,” Waterfield told reporters. “I’d rather finish last, at least then you’ve missed every dive.”

The event was won by Chinese favourites Cao Yuan and Zhang Yanquan.