FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Police probe offensive tweets aimed at diver Daley
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Police probe offensive tweets aimed at diver Daley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Police have launched an investigation into offensive tweets sent to Tom Daley after he and fellow Briton Pete Waterfield missed out on a diving medal at the London Olympics.

”Regarding tweets to “TomDaley1994 -- we are aware of the issue and are actively looking into it,” Dorset police said on their Twitter feed.

Olympic poster boy Daley, who hails from Devon in southwest England, a nearby county to Dorset, and Waterfield held a slender lead at the halfway point of the synchronised 10-metre platform event on Monday.

The pair were in with a chance of clinching the host nation’s first gold medal of the Games but fluffed the fourth dive and wound up just outside the medals.

“It is the worst place to finish in the Olympics,” Waterfield told reporters. “I’d rather finish last, at least then you’ve missed every dive.”

The event was won by Chinese favourites Cao Yuan and Zhang Yanquan.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Alastair Himmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.