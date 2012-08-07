FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's diving 3m springboard medal results
#Olympics News
August 7, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's diving 3m springboard medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Ilya Zakharov won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's diving 3m springboard on
Tuesday. China's Qin Kai won the silver and China's He Chong won
the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Ilya Zakharov (Russia)         555.90 points 
 2.   Qin Kai (China)                541.75        
 3.   He Chong (China)               524.15        
 4.   Patrick Hausding (Germany)     505.55        
 5.   Troy Dumais (U.S.)             498.35        
 6.   Yahel Castillo Huerta (Mexico) 492.70        
 7.   Ethan Warren (Australia)       488.95        
 8.   Illya Kvasha (Ukraine)         462.25        
 9.   Chris Mears (Britain)          439.75        
 10.  Ken Nee Yeoh (Malaysia)        437.45        
 11.  Alexandre Despatie (Canada)    413.35        
 12.  Javier Illana Garcia (Spain)   371.60

