Olympics-Men's diving 3m springboard medal results

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Ilya Zakharov won the Olympic gold medal in the men's diving 3m springboard on Tuesday. China's Qin Kai won the silver and China's He Chong won the bronze. Results Table 1. Ilya Zakharov (Russia) 555.90 points 2. Qin Kai (China) 541.75 3. He Chong (China) 524.15 4. Patrick Hausding (Germany) 505.55 5. Troy Dumais (U.S.) 498.35 6. Yahel Castillo Huerta (Mexico) 492.70 7. Ethan Warren (Australia) 488.95 8. Illya Kvasha (Ukraine) 462.25 9. Chris Mears (Britain) 439.75 10. Ken Nee Yeoh (Malaysia) 437.45 11. Alexandre Despatie (Canada) 413.35 12. Javier Illana Garcia (Spain) 371.60