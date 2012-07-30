FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Diving-Daley misses out on medal in 10m synchronised
July 30, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Diving-Daley misses out on medal in 10m synchronised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - London Olympics poster boy Tom Daley missed out on his first crack at a medal on Monday in the men’s synchronised 10 metre platform, with Chinese favourites Chinese favourites Cao Yuan and Zhang Yanquan winning gold.

Cao and Zhang, aged 17 and 18 respectively, were diving at their first Olympics and had been considered the weakest link in China’s bid to get a clean sweep of eight diving golds in London, but took the title with 486.78 points.

Mexican pair Ivan Garcia Navarro and German Sanchez Sanchez utilised a series of high risk dives to win silver with 468.9 points, while U.S. pair Nicholas McCrory and David Boudia took the bronze with 463.47 points.

Daley and Pete Waterfield, who won a silver in the event in Athens 2004, had held a slender lead at the half-way point and were in with the chance of clinching Britain’s first gold at the Games, but Daley dropped the fourth dive, which ultimately cost them a medal and they finished on 454.65 points.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
