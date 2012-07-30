Olympics-Men's diving synchronised 10m platform final results

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - China won the gold medal in the men's diving synchronised 10m platform, Mexico took the silver and the United states won bronze. 1. Cao Yuan/Zhang Yanquan (China) 486.78 points 2. Ivan Garcia/German Sanchez (Mexico) 468.90 3. David Boudia/Nick McCrory (U.S.) 463.47 4. Thomas Daley/Peter Waterfield (Britain) 454.65 5. Jeinkler Aguirre/Jose Guerra (Cuba) 450.90 6. Victor Minibaev/Ilya Zakharov (Russia) 449.88 7. Patrick Hausding/Sascha Klein (Germany) 446.07 8. Oleksandr Bondar/Oleksandr Gorshkovozov (Ukraine) 433.32