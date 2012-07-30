FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's diving synchronised 10m platform final results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 30, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's diving synchronised 10m platform final results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - China won the gold medal in the
men's diving synchronised 10m platform, Mexico took the silver
and the United states won bronze. 
 1.  Cao Yuan/Zhang Yanquan (China)                    486.78
points 
 2.  Ivan Garcia/German Sanchez (Mexico)               468.90   
    
 3.  David Boudia/Nick McCrory (U.S.)                  463.47   
    
 4.  Thomas Daley/Peter Waterfield (Britain)           454.65   
    
 5.  Jeinkler Aguirre/Jose Guerra (Cuba)               450.90   
    
 6.  Victor Minibaev/Ilya Zakharov (Russia)            449.88   
    
 7.  Patrick Hausding/Sascha Klein (Germany)           446.07
 8.  Oleksandr Bondar/Oleksandr Gorshkovozov (Ukraine) 433.32

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.