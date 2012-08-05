Olympics-Women's diving 3m springboard medal results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's Wu Minxia won the Olympic gold medal in the women's diving 3m springboard on Sunday. China's He Zi won the silver and Mexico's Laura Sanchez Soto won the bronze. Results Table 1. Wu Minxia (China) 414.00 points 2. He Zi (China) 379.20 3. Laura Sanchez Soto (Mexico) 362.40 4. Tania Cagnotto (Italy) 362.20 5. Sharleen Stratton (Australia) 345.65 6. Jennifer Abel (Canada) 343.00 7. Cassidy Krug (U.S.) 342.85 8. Christina Loukas (U.S.) 332.10 9. Olena Fedorova (Ukraine) 317.80 10. Anna Lindberg (Sweden) 316.80 11. Jaele Patrick (Australia) 309.40 12. Emilie Heymans (Canada) 295.20