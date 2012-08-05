FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's diving 3m springboard medal results
August 5, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's diving 3m springboard medal results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's Wu Minxia won the Olympic
gold medal in the women's diving 3m springboard on Sunday.
China's He Zi won the silver and Mexico's Laura Sanchez Soto won
the bronze.

 Results Table
 
  1.   Wu Minxia (China)             414.00 points 
  2.   He Zi (China)                 379.20        
  3.   Laura Sanchez Soto (Mexico)   362.40        
  4.   Tania Cagnotto (Italy)        362.20        
  5.   Sharleen Stratton (Australia) 345.65        
  6.   Jennifer Abel (Canada)        343.00        
  7.   Cassidy Krug (U.S.)           342.85        
  8.   Christina Loukas (U.S.)       332.10        
  9.   Olena Fedorova (Ukraine)      317.80        
 10.  Anna Lindberg (Sweden)         316.80        
 11.  Jaele Patrick (Australia)      309.40        
 12.  Emilie Heymans (Canada)        295.20

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
