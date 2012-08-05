FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Diving-China's Wu wins gold in women's 3m springboard
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 5, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Diving-China's Wu wins gold in women's 3m springboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chinese diver Wu Minxia sealed her legacy on Sunday with a gold medal, bringing her all-time Olympic medal tally to six and equalling the record held by her one time partner Guo Jingjing.

Without missing a beat, Wu performed a polished series of dives, scoring 414 points and beating He Zi, with whom she won gold in the synchronised event last week, into silver on 379.2.

The bronze medal went to Laura Sanchez, giving Mexico its third diving medal of the Games.

It was the cruellest finish for Italy’s Tania Cagnotto, who after finishing second in the semis hoped to win her first medal in four Olympics. Cagnotto scored 362.2 points, fractions behind Sanchez on 362.4.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.