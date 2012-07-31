FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Diving-China takes third diving gold
July 31, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Diving-China takes third diving gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - China claimed its third diving gold medal at the London Olympics on Tuesday by winning the women’s 10-metres synchronised platform and taking them a step further in their aim to sweep all eight titles at the Games.

Chinese pair Chen Ruolin and Wang Hao were practically in a league of their own, finishing on 368.40 points, more than 25-points ahead of Mexico duo Paola Espinosa, who turned 26 on Tuesday, and Alejandra Orozco who finished on 343.32.

Espinosa and her 15-year-old partner, like their male compatriots who took the silver in the men’s event on Monday, chose dives with the greatest overall level of difficulty that score higher.

Canada’s Meaghan Benfeito and Roseline Filion took the bronze with 337.62 points.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

