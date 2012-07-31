FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-China win women's diving synchronised 10m platform gold medal - results
July 31, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-China win women's diving synchronised 10m platform gold medal - results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - China won the gold medal in the
women's diving synchronised 10m platform event on Tuesday.
Mexico won the silver and Canada won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Chen R L/Wang H (China)
Chen Ruolin/Wang Hao                          368.40 points 
 2.  Espinosa/Orozco (Mexico)
Paola Espinosa/Alejandra Orozco               343.32        
 3.  Benfeito/Filion (Canada)
Meaghan Benfeito/Roseline Filion              337.62        
 4.  Wiggins/Bugg (Australia)
Loudy Wiggins/Rachel Bugg                     323.55        
 5.  Barrow/Couch (Britain)
Sarah Barrow/Tonia Couch                      321.72        
 6.  Subschinski/Steuer (Germany)
Nora Subschinski/Christin Steuer              312.78        
 7.  Leong/Pamg (Malaysia)
Mun Yee Leong/Pandelela Rinong Pamg           308.52        
 8.  Prokopchuk/Potyekhina (Ukraine)
Iulia Prokopchuk/Viktoriya Potyekhina         299.64

