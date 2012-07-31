Olympics-China win women's diving synchronised 10m platform gold medal - results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - China won the gold medal in the women's diving synchronised 10m platform event on Tuesday. Mexico won the silver and Canada won the bronze. Results Table 1. Chen R L/Wang H (China) Chen Ruolin/Wang Hao 368.40 points 2. Espinosa/Orozco (Mexico) Paola Espinosa/Alejandra Orozco 343.32 3. Benfeito/Filion (Canada) Meaghan Benfeito/Roseline Filion 337.62 4. Wiggins/Bugg (Australia) Loudy Wiggins/Rachel Bugg 323.55 5. Barrow/Couch (Britain) Sarah Barrow/Tonia Couch 321.72 6. Subschinski/Steuer (Germany) Nora Subschinski/Christin Steuer 312.78 7. Leong/Pamg (Malaysia) Mun Yee Leong/Pandelela Rinong Pamg 308.52 8. Prokopchuk/Potyekhina (Ukraine) Iulia Prokopchuk/Viktoriya Potyekhina 299.64