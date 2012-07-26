Olympics-Diving-U.S. hopes synchro focus will pay off

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - In a contest where they know they are underdogs, the U.S. men’s diving team at the London Olympics are hoping a focus on the synchronised competition will pay off with a podium spot.

Competing in both the 3-metres springboard and 10-metres platform synchronised, the U.S. athletes point to favourable odds compared to the individual tournament.

“The hard part is qualifying because only eight teams are allowed,” said Kristian Ipsen, who will dive in the 3-metre springboard with partner Troy Dumais.

“But once you’re in there - it’s a final. You only have to beat five teams to get a medal so there’s a much better chance rather than the individual competition where there’s around 30 competitors.”

Most of the focus for the U.S. team - who have not won an Olympics diving medal since 2000 - has been helping athletes find the right partners and working on timing, according to Nicholas McCrory, who is competing in the 10-metre platform synchronised with David Boudia, and the 10-metre individual.

The U.S team conceded that the Chinese - who have dominated diving in recent years, winning all eight events at the London test event and seven of the titles in Beijing - are still the ones to beat.

The hotly contested 10-metre contest will also feature British home favourite Tom Daley.

“The Chinese are really consistent but we’ve made up a lot of ground in the last four years,” said McCrory, whose uncle Gordon Downie won a bronze medal as part of the British swimming team in 1976, while his brother Lucas is a Paralympic swimmer.

“Having only five teams to beat in the synchros is encouraging, it makes you want to dive your best,” he said.

“But everyone’s going to be in the same boat.” (Editing by Frank Pingue)