FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Doping-Spain opens disciplinary action against Mullera
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 26, 2012 / 5:27 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Doping-Spain opens disciplinary action against Mullera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - The Spanish athletics federation (RFEA) has opened disciplinary proceedings against steeplechaser Angel Mullera over a possible doping offence, the federation said on Thursday.

Mullera was dropped from the nation’s Olympic team last week after a newspaper published an email exchange between an address in his name and an unidentified doctor in which they discussed a possible doping plan.

“The RFEA disciplinary committee has formally opened a case against Angel Mullera for unsporting conduct,” the federation said in a brief statement.

An RFEA spokesman confirmed the phrase “unsporting conduct” referred to the doping allegations against Mullera, who has denied any wrongdoing.

The 2010 Spanish steeplechase champion has been replaced in the squad for the London Games by Sebastian Martos. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.