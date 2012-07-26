Olympics-Doping-Spain opens disciplinary action against Mullera

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - The Spanish athletics federation (RFEA) has opened disciplinary proceedings against steeplechaser Angel Mullera over a possible doping offence, the federation said on Thursday.

Mullera was dropped from the nation’s Olympic team last week after a newspaper published an email exchange between an address in his name and an unidentified doctor in which they discussed a possible doping plan.

“The RFEA disciplinary committee has formally opened a case against Angel Mullera for unsporting conduct,” the federation said in a brief statement.

An RFEA spokesman confirmed the phrase “unsporting conduct” referred to the doping allegations against Mullera, who has denied any wrongdoing.

The 2010 Spanish steeplechase champion has been replaced in the squad for the London Games by Sebastian Martos. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)