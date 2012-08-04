Olympics-IOC temporarily bans Colombian, confirms Baranova out

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Colombian 400 metres runner Diego Palomeque Echevarria has been temporarily banned while Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova has been expelled from the London Games, the International Olympic Committee confirmed on Saturday.
Palomeque has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for a banned substance while Baranova, who has already been sent home, was excluded following a July 24 positive test for testosterone in Belarus.
