Olympics-Italian athlete dropped after doping test
August 6, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Italian athlete dropped after doping test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - An unnamed Italian athlete in an unnamed sport has been excluded from the London Games after failing a doping test, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Monday.

A CONI statement said the body had received “an adverse result from an anti-doping test previously arranged by the World Anti-Doping Agency”.

The statement said the athlete had not yet arrived in London. (Reporting By Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Mark Meadows)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
