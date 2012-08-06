FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's race-walker Alex Schwazer excluded from Olympics for doping test- state TV
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 6, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's race-walker Alex Schwazer excluded from Olympics for doping test- state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italian Olympic race walker Alex Schwazer was excluded from the London games after failing a doping test, Italian state broadcaster RAI said on Monday.

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) earlier said they had excluded an athlete due to “an adverse result from an anti-doping test previously arranged by the World Anti-Doping Agency”.

RAI said they confirmed the excluded athlete was Schwazer after speaking to his coach Michele Didoni. The Italian Olympic Committee and Schwazer’s public relations managers did not immediately respond to calls seeking confirmations.

Schwazer, who won gold in the Beijing Olympic games in 2008 for the 50km race walk, said last month he would not compete in a 20km walk to concentrate on the 50km event. (Reporting By Naomi O‘Leary and Luca Trogni in Milan.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.