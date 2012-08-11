Olympics-Syria's Ghfran Almouhamad tests positive for drugs-IOC

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Syria’s Ghfran Almouhamad, who competed in the women’s 400 metres hurdles event, has been disqualified from the London Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Olympic Committee said on Saturday.

“Ghfran Almouhamad, 23, provided a urine sample on 3 August 2012 in London that indicated the presence of methylhexaneamine. The analysis of the B sample confirmed the results of the A sample,” it said in a statement.

She had placed eighth in the second heat of the first round on Aug 5. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)