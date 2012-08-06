FACTBOX-Olympics-Expulsions from London Games

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Expulsions and exclusions so far at the London Olympics after the departure on Monday of U.S. judoka Nick Delpopolo: - Aug 6 - Delpopolo, 23, was expelled after testing positive for marijuana. He said he had unwittingly eaten a brownie that had been baked with the drug. - Aug 4 - Colombian 400 metres runner Diego Palomeque Echevarria was temporarily suspended after a positive test for performance-enhancing testosterone. Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova was sent home for failing a test for testosterone in Belarus on July 24. Belarussian hammer thrower Ivan Tsikhan and Moroccan runner Amine Laalou were also ruled out for anti-doping rule violations. - July 30 - Swiss soccer player Michel Morganella was expelled for tweeting a message that 'gravely insulted and violated' South Korea. - July 29 - Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina was expelled for doping after testing positive on July 25 for the banned diuretic furosemide that can be used as a masking agent. St Kitts and Nevis sprinter Tameka Williams was withdrawn by her team after admitting to using a banned substance. She left the village and returned home. - July 28 - Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku was kicked out after testing positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol on July 23. - July 26 - Greece's world indoor high jump champion Dimitris Chondrokoukis withdrew after testing positive for stanozolol. - July 25 - Greece withdrew triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou from the Games after she sent a tweet slammed as racist. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Trevelyan)