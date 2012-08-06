FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Olympics-Expulsions from London Games
#Olympics News
August 6, 2012

FACTBOX-Olympics-Expulsions from London Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Expulsions and exclusions so far at the
London Olympics after the departure on Monday of U.S. judoka
Nick Delpopolo:
    -
    Aug 6 - Delpopolo, 23, was expelled after testing positive
for marijuana. He said he had unwittingly eaten a brownie that
had been baked with the drug.
    -
    Aug 4 - Colombian 400 metres runner Diego Palomeque
Echevarria was temporarily suspended after a positive test for
performance-enhancing testosterone. 
    Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova was sent home for failing
a test for testosterone in Belarus on July 24.
    Belarussian hammer thrower Ivan Tsikhan and Moroccan runner
Amine Laalou were also ruled out for anti-doping rule
violations.
    -
    July 30 - Swiss soccer player Michel Morganella was expelled
for tweeting a message that 'gravely insulted and violated'
South Korea.
    - 
    July 29 - Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina was expelled for
doping after testing positive on July 25 for the banned diuretic
furosemide that can be used as a masking agent.
    St Kitts and Nevis sprinter Tameka Williams was withdrawn by
her team after admitting to using a banned substance. She left
the village and returned home.
    -
    July 28 - Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku was kicked out
after testing positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol on
July 23.
    -
    July 26 - Greece's world indoor high jump champion Dimitris
Chondrokoukis withdrew after testing positive for stanozolol.
    -
    July 25 - Greece withdrew triple jumper Paraskevi
Papachristou from the Games after she sent a tweet slammed as
racist.

 (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
