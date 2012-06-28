FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Brazilian swimmer banned from Games for doping
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 28, 2012 / 4:06 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Brazilian swimmer banned from Games for doping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Brazilian swimmer tests positive for testosterone

* Banned for two years and out of Olympic Games (Adds details, quote)

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian swimmer Glauber Silva has been banned for two years and withdrawn from the Olympic Games for failing a doping test, the country’s watersports federation (CBDA) said on Wednesday.

Silva, who had qualified for the 100 metres butterfly at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games in London, tested positive for the banned steroid testosterone on May 12 at the Brazilian Olympic trials in Rio de Janeiro.

A tribunal ruled that Glauber’s test was “consistent with the use of a steroid” and recommended applying a ban of two years, the CBDA said on its website (www.cbda.org.br).

All Glauber’s results at the May 10-12 trials have been annulled.

The 25-year-old was not among the medal favourites in the Brazilian men’s swimming team that features Olympic 50 metres freestyle champion Cesar Cielo.

Cielo tested positive for the diuretic furosemide after last year’s Brazilian swimming championships but the CBDA ruled it was accidental and only handed him a warning.

Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.