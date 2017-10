SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian swimmer Glauber Silva has been withdrawn from the Olympic Games and banned for two years for failing a doping test, the country’s watersports federation (CBDA) said on Wednesday.

Silva, who had qualified for the 100 metres butterfly at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games in London, tested positive for the banned steroid testosterone on May 12 at the Brazilian Olympic trials in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)