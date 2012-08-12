RPT-Olympics-Tale of two boxers shows work ahead for London

By Kate Holton and Maria Golovnina

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The contrasting fortunes of two members of a Haringey police boxing club serve as a reminder of why London bid to host the 2012 Olympics.

Smiling broadly at the camera, Kemar Duhaney looks much like Nicola Adams in recent newspaper pictures. But while Adams is celebrating becoming an Olympic champion at her home Games, Duhaney is awaiting burial after being stabbed in a street near the Olympic Park.

Regenerating East London and helping solve its social problems of unemployment, crime and poverty was one of the main reasons London wanted to host the 2012 Games.

With the sporting extravaganza over, some of those who live in the shadow of London’s futuristic Olympic sites are still sceptical.

“The Olympics has been fantastic but I don’t think anyone who is involved in the Games or who wanted the Games would pretend that it was going to solve our deep-seated social problems,” Tom Ogg, a former boxing teacher who is raising funds to help Duhaney’s family pay for a funeral.

For London authorities, the real work of transforming the area is only just beginning.

Unlike the smart streets of West London, the Olympic host boroughs in the east of the capital are scruffy and full of contradictions.

Boasting immigrants from all over the world, Hackney - one of the boroughs - is the second most deprived area in England in terms of income and employment and is marked by ageing tower blocks and densely populated areas.

Just over 65 percent of its inhabitants are employed - below the national average of 70 percent. Ethnically it is a melting pot, with more than 100 languages spoken including Turkish, Yiddish and Bengali.

Yet the area itself is also divided. It is home to a vibrant community of artists, cyclists and young families drawn to its large parks, good schools and handsome terraced houses.

And while its bohemian cafes and restaurants are packed with aspiring musicians and designers, in its more deprived areas, teenagers hanging out on street corners beside dilapidated apartment blocks are a common sight.

This contrast was exposed last year when as part of wider riots that hit the country, gangs of hooded people went on the rampage through the streets of east London, fighting with police and looting shops - a shock that still plagues the communities.

Yuan Chen, 19, a member of the Legacy Youth Panel that has advised organisers on what young people in the host boroughs would like to see from the Olympic Games, said investment is crucial to solving social problems.

“This is about strengthening bonds,” said Chen. “We want to see lots more investment into the local area so that young people, families and local businesses can all benefit.”

GENTRIFIED LONDON

London authorities hope to transform low-grade industrial land in east London into thriving neighbourhoods with affordable new housing, leafy parks, schools and playgrounds.

Organisers say it’s a chance to boost the confidence and aspirations of those who feel they have been overlooked in the wider gentrification of London in the last 15 years.

After the Games, developers will begin an ambitious 300 million pound ($470.73 million) construction project to transform the Olympic site into the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, complete with new roads and bridges.

Around 2,500 temporary construction jobs will be created to turn the 558-acre park into a green oasis criss-crossed by 22 miles of pathways, cycle paths and waterways. The Olympic pool has already staged a gala for swimmers in the six host boroughs.

And authorities say benefits will stretch far beyond the Olympic venues themselves following a 6.5 billion pound upgrade of London’s entire transport network ahead of the Games.

“It’s a kind of paradise on the banks of the Lea (river) where a lunar landscape of abandoned fridges and trolleys has been turned into a beautiful diverse habitat,” London Mayor Boris Johnson said as the Games drew to a close.

For 17-year-old Rhasan Brunner of Hackney, joining the Legacy Youth Panel was a way to make sure local people got something out of the Games.

“I would like to see more hope, to feel that things will start to look up following all the challenges that the local community have faced, from the riots and the recession,” he said. “I’d like to see more jobs, more opportunities and that no matter where you’re from, you can have access to that.”

LONG-TERM GAIN?

But many locals still struggle to see how the Olympics can make a difference to their lives in the long term.

Local businesses complain of the hassle they had to endure during the build up to the Games, as well as a decline in revenues throughout the Olympics as traditional customers shied away from the area for fear of transport and security hurdles.

“They’ve done things like put up nice pretty signs on top of the shops, but the shops themselves are not great,” said Brandi Robin, 17, as she roller-skated underneath a local flyover.

“When the Olympics goes it will go back to being the same old rundown place. But at least we’ll be able to say to our grandkids that we were here when London held the Games.”

Local fishmonger Robert Chilvers, 50, agreed: “You can spend as much money in Stratford as you like but as long as you’ve still got the same people living here, nothing is going to change. Once the Olympics is finished, police will disappear, and it will be back to normal.”

Still, local sports officials hope the national feel-good factor sparked by the successful Games can be used to drive home the need to invest in grass roots sports.

Among many schemes is one where volunteers build temporary 800 metre running tracks in the more deprived London boroughs.

Peacock Gym, one of the most famous in London and adjacent to the old docks in Canning Town, said it had also seen increasing interest from local people since the Games began.

“There are a lot of amateur hopefuls here that could have made the Olympics but just missed out, and these kids are working and training alongside them - they see that they’re not that different, they’re from the same world,” said Billy Dodd, an ex-amateur England boxing champion who works at the gym.

Ogg, the former teacher from the London Boxing Academy Community Project, was working towards the same aim when he joined the group that takes pupils who have been expelled from mainstream schools. He is now raising money for Duhaney’s funeral via the website

”Nicola Adams trained at the Haringey gym. The students and I saw her train there regularly and now she’s an Olympic gold medallist and superstar,“ he said. ”I‘m sure some of the young people I worked with will recognise her and think wow, it’s possible to achieve, it’s possible to do great things.

“Kemar was always positive about life, wanting to get ahead and overcome the challenges that he faced. It’s been devastating.”