Olympics-Equestrian-Jones out after second Aussie horse goes lame
July 26, 2012 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Equestrian-Jones out after second Aussie horse goes lame

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Australian eventing rider Megan Jones was forced to withdraw from the London Olympics when her horse went lame on Thursday, just four days after an injury to a team mate’s mount won her a place on the team.

A team silver medallist at the Beijing Games four years ago, Jones replaced Shane Rose on Sunday but her horse Allofasudden subsequently sustained a left fore foot injury.

“The reality is this is the nature of our sport. Horses can sustain these injuries and before you know it, a sporting dream can come to an end,” said team boss Brett Mace.

”Megan would have been an asset to the team and this has been a very difficult time for her and her support team.

“There is no doubt that losing two horses just prior to the start of our Olympic campaign is less than ideal.”

The team has three reserves and Sam Griffiths and his horse Happy Times will now make their Olympic debut, pending approval from organisers.

The eventing competition at Greenwich Park begins on Saturday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer)

