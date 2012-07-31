FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Equestrian-German Jung wins individual eventing gold
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Equestrian-German Jung wins individual eventing gold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s Michael Jung rode a controlled and flawless final round of jumping to take individual Olympic gold in equestrian eventing while team mate Sandra Auffarth nabbed the bronze.

Sara Algotsson Ostholt took the silver after an outstanding Olympic showing. The Swede lay in gold medal position entering the close contest but a knock-down on the last fence dropped her behind reigning world and European champion Jung.

Earlier, Germany took team eventing gold in the multi-discipline event which tests horses and riders in dressage, cross-country and jumping.

Britain’s Mary King and Kristina Cook were third and fourth respectively going into the individual, but each had a pair of rails down, knocking them out of contention.

King finished in fifth place, Cook in sixth.

Their royal team mate Zara Phillips, who drew a packed crowd and a huge number of journalists to Greenwich Park on Tuesday, fared better. A confident clear round vaulted her into eighth place from 14th going in. (Reporting by Sarah Edmonds, editing by Ed osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.