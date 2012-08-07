Olympics-Equestrian-Britain wins first dressage gold

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain won team gold in Olympic dressage, breaking a 40-year streak for the Germans, after Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin posted Olympic record scores for their grand prix special tests.

This was the first Olympic medal for Britain in dressage, of any colour, team or individual. (Reporting by Sarah Edmonds; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)