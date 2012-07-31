Olympics-Equestrian individual eventing gold medal results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Michael Jung won the gold medal in the equestrian individual eventing competition on Tuesday. Sweden's Sara Algotsson Ostholt won the silver and Germany's Sandra Auffarth won the bronze. Results Table 1. Michael Jung (Sam) (Germany) 40.60 points 2. Sara Algotsson Ostholt (Wega) (Sweden) 43.30 3. Sandra Auffarth (Opgun Louvo) (Germany) 44.80 4. Andrew Nicholson (Nereo) (New Zealand) 49.00 5. Mary Thomson-King (Imperial Cavalier) (Britain) 50.10 6. Kristina Cook (Miners Frolic) (Britain) 51.00 7. Aoife Clark (Master Crusoe) (Ireland) 52.50 8. Zara Phillips (High Kingdom) (Britain) 53.10 9. Karen O'Connor (Mr.Medicott) (U.S.) 53.80 10. Jonathan Paget (Clifton Promise) (New Zealand) 53.90 11. Mark Todd (Campino) (New Zealand) 54.50 11. Vittoria Panizzon (Borough Pennyz) (Italy) 54.50 13. Andrew Hoy (Rutherglen) (Australia) 57.30 14. Joseph Murphy (Electric Cruise) (Ireland) 60.40 15. Karin Donckers (Gazelle De La Brasserie) (Belgium) 61.60 16. Christopher Burton (Holstein Park Leilani) (Australia) 62.10 17. Nicolas Touzaint (Hildago de I'lle) (France) 64.20 18. Niklas Lindback (Mister Pooh) (Sweden) 68.00 19. Stefano Brecciaroli (Apollo van de Wendi Kurt Hoeve) (Italy) 69.10 20. Ludvig Svennerstal (Shamwari) (Sweden) 72.10 21. Mark Kyle (Coolio) (Ireland) 75.90 22. Jessica Phoenix (Exponential) (Canada) 79.20 23. Phillip Dutton (Mystery Whisper) (U.S.) 81.10 24. Lionel Guyon (Nemetis de Lalou) (France) 91.90