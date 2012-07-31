FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Equestrian individual eventing gold medal results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Michael Jung won the 
gold medal in the equestrian individual eventing competition on
Tuesday. Sweden's Sara Algotsson Ostholt won the silver and
Germany's Sandra Auffarth won the bronze.
 
 Results Table
 
 1.   Michael Jung (Sam) (Germany)                              
  40.60 points 
 2.   Sara Algotsson Ostholt (Wega) (Sweden)                    
          43.30        
 3.   Sandra Auffarth (Opgun Louvo) (Germany)                   
  44.80        
 4.   Andrew Nicholson (Nereo) (New Zealand)                    
  49.00        
 5.   Mary Thomson-King (Imperial Cavalier) (Britain)           
  50.10        
 6.   Kristina Cook (Miners Frolic) (Britain)                   
      51.00        
 7.   Aoife Clark (Master Crusoe) (Ireland)                     
  52.50        
 8.   Zara Phillips (High Kingdom) (Britain)                    
  53.10        
 9.   Karen O'Connor (Mr.Medicott) (U.S.)                       
  53.80        
 10.  Jonathan Paget (Clifton Promise) (New Zealand)            
  53.90        
 11.  Mark Todd (Campino) (New Zealand)                       
54.50        
 11.  Vittoria Panizzon (Borough Pennyz) (Italy)                
  54.50        
 13.  Andrew Hoy (Rutherglen) (Australia)                       
  57.30        
 14.  Joseph Murphy (Electric Cruise) (Ireland)                 
  60.40        
 15.  Karin Donckers (Gazelle De La Brasserie) (Belgium)        
  61.60        
 16.  Christopher Burton (Holstein Park Leilani)  (Australia)   
           62.10        
 17.  Nicolas Touzaint (Hildago de I'lle) (France)              
  64.20        
 18.  Niklas Lindback (Mister Pooh) (Sweden)                    
  68.00        
 19.  Stefano Brecciaroli (Apollo van de Wendi Kurt Hoeve)
(Italy) 69.10        
 20.  Ludvig Svennerstal (Shamwari) (Sweden)                    
72.10        
 21.  Mark Kyle (Coolio) (Ireland)                              
  75.90        
 22.  Jessica Phoenix (Exponential) (Canada)                    
  79.20        
 23.  Phillip Dutton (Mystery Whisper) (U.S.)                   
  81.10        
 24.  Lionel Guyon (Nemetis de Lalou) (France)                  
  91.90

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
