Olympics-Equestrian-Germany win eventing gold, Britain second
July 31, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Equestrian-Germany win eventing gold, Britain second

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany won team Olympic gold in equestrian eventing on Tuesday after a consistently strong showing across all three disciplines with Britain doing well to take the silver.

New Zealand finished third after overtaking Sweden in the third leg of a multi-discipline event that tests horse and rider in dressage, cross-country and jumping.

“Everyone made a huge effort but we couldn’t quite get the job done,” said Zara Phillips, the grand-daughter of Queen Elizabeth II who performed solidly throughout on her Olympic debut. (Written by Sarah Edmonds)

